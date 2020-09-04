x
Coronavirus forces new approaches to fighting wildfires

In a wildfire, thousands of firefighters will be summoned to work in close quarters for weeks.
Credit: AP Photo/John Locher, File
BOISE, Idaho — They are two disasters that require opposite responses: To save lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19, people are being told to remain isolated. 

But in a wildfire, thousands of firefighters will be summoned to work in close quarters for weeks. That’s requiring the U.S. Forest Service and others to change strategies. 

In light of the “unprecedented challenge” of the pandemic, Forest Service Chief Victoria Christiansen says resources will be used only when there is a reasonable expectation of success in protecting life and critical property and infrastructure. 

Wildfires have already broken out in Texas and Florida, and agencies are scrambling to finish plans for a new approach. 

