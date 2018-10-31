BOISE--This holiday season share the joy of reading with a child by donating a new book to Operation Wish Book.

Now through November 30th you can donate new books at these locations:

Schools - any elementary, junior high, or high school in the Boise School District

Sizzler Family Restaurants

Boise - 459 N. Cole Rd.

Meridian - 3380 N. Eagle Rd.

Nampa - 501 Caldwell Blvd.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to:

Boise School District

8169 W. Victory Road

Boise, ID 83709

Books will be distributed through The Salvation Army.

Copyright 2018 KTVB