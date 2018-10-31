BOISE--This holiday season share the joy of reading with a child by donating a new book to Operation Wish Book.
Now through November 30th you can donate new books at these locations:
Schools - any elementary, junior high, or high school in the Boise School District
Sizzler Family Restaurants
Boise - 459 N. Cole Rd.
Meridian - 3380 N. Eagle Rd.
Nampa - 501 Caldwell Blvd.
Monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to:
Boise School District
8169 W. Victory Road
Boise, ID 83709
Books will be distributed through The Salvation Army.
Copyright 2018 KTVB