BOISE, Idaho — Time to bust out your bow and arrows.

The City of Boise's new archery range officially opened to the public Wednesday.



The 10-lane range offers people different looks and angles for beginners to experts.



KTVB caught up with one of the people who showed up for the range's opening day.

Daniel Valasek says his friends got him into the sport after they invited him on a hunting trip. He's been slinging arrows ever since.



“Hunting for a few years with a rifle. I wanted to go with different friends of mine. They all said 'If you want to come hunting with us, you have to pick up bow hunting. I tried it out and immediately fell in love with it,” he said.

Valasek also talked about how much cheaper bow hunting is since you can use arrows multiple times.



If you are interested -- the archery range is free.



It's located on the Military Reserve, east of Boise.