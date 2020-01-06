Chip sealing work begins on Nampa roads Monday

Chip sealing is a cost-effective, pavement maintenance practice that extends the life of roads.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa starts chip sealing its streets on Monday, June 1st.

Chip sealing is a cost-effective, pavement maintenance practice that extends the life of pavement and improves driving surfaces. Chip sealing costs about one-fourth to one-fifth the price of a conventional asphalt overlay.



Eight arterial roads and 19 subdivisions will be chip sealed in Nampa this summer. Arterials will be chip sealed before subdivisions.

The first arterial road to be chip sealed in Greenhurst Road from Midland Boulevard to Lake Avenue, followed by W. Iowa Avenue from Midland Boulevard to Midway Road.

All of the chip sealing and related work is expected to be completed by early August.

Drivers are urged to slow down in the chip zones to keep workers safe. The posted speed limit is 20 mph.

Signs will be posted on streets during the chip seal process. Parking is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Street parking may resume after the signs are removed.

The public is asked to practice social distancing when interacting with staff.



2020 CHIP SEALING SCHEDULE