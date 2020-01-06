Chip sealing work begins on Nampa roads Monday

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa starts chip sealing its streets on Monday, June 1st.
Chip sealing is a cost-effective, pavement maintenance practice that extends the life of pavement and improves driving surfaces. Chip sealing costs about one-fourth to one-fifth the price of a conventional asphalt overlay.
Eight arterial roads and 19 subdivisions will be chip sealed in Nampa this summer. Arterials will be chip sealed before subdivisions.
The first arterial road to be chip sealed in Greenhurst Road from Midland Boulevard to Lake Avenue, followed by W. Iowa Avenue from Midland Boulevard to Midway Road.
All of the chip sealing and related work is expected to be completed by early August.
Drivers are urged to slow down in the chip zones to keep workers safe. The posted speed limit is 20 mph.
Signs will be posted on streets during the chip seal process. Parking is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Street parking may resume after the signs are removed.
The public is asked to practice social distancing when interacting with staff.
2020 CHIP SEALING SCHEDULE
1. Greenhurst Road from Midland to the lake
2. West Iowa Avenue from Midland to Midway
3. Lake Lowell Avenue from Midland to city limits west of Middleton
4. Lake Lowell Avenue from Midland to 12th Avenue South
5. West Roosevelt Avenue from Midland to 11th Avenue South
6. Blaine from Midland to Canyon
7. Midland from Greenhurst Road to Lonestar Road
8. Canyon from Lonestar Road to Lake Lowell Avenue
SUBDIVISIONS
Spring Valley Subdivision
Fall River Estates
Victory Subdivision
Willow Creek Subdivision
Creekside Subdivision
Resk Country Estates
South Creek Subdivision
Heartland Subdivision
Lake Grove Subdivision
Wigles Subdivision
Dallan Woods Subdivision
Moads Subdivision
Parsons Subdivision
Hawthorne Subdivision
Roosevelt Subdivision
Meadow Creek Subdivision
Middle Creek Subdivision
West Creek Subdivision
Aspen Grove Subdivision
