HORSESHOE BEND - A child was flown by air ambulance to a Boise hospital after she crashed her bicycle near Horseshoe Bend Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. along Idaho 55, just south of Horseshoe Bend.

According to Boise County dispatch, the girl suffered a head injury in the accident. No other vehicles were involved.

At this point, there is no word on the girl's condition.

