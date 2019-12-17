BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of military bases across the nation, including two in Idaho - Gowen Field and Mountain Home Air Force Base - have tested positive for chemicals linked to cancer and other health effects.

The contaminates are called PFAS, also known as forever chemicals because they never break down.

"PFAS is a compound that is in many different products used across the country," said Idaho National Guard public affairs officer Lt. Col. Christopher Borders. "Everything in Teflon cookware, to waterproof clothing, carpeting."

PFAS are also used in a foam-lie fire retardant called A Triple F.

"We trained with it and then would use it in the event of an aircraft fire," Borders said. "It's been used here on Gowen Field and out in our training area in the Orchard Combat Training Center. It was the industry standard and I believe it still is. We started using it before 1970 but discontinued use in 2016 when we were made aware of the health concerns."

In some military bases around the country, these chemicals seeped into the ground and into drinking water.

"24 of the 524 DOD operated drinking systems were found above the lifetime health advisory," said Borders.

At Gowen Field, Borders says two groundwater sites tested above what the EPA considers a safe level for PFAS.

"But DoD considers them low risk, low priority because of their risk to the public and drinking water," Borders said.

As for any public water systems near Gowen Field, Borders says there is no risk.

"No PFAS compounds have been detected in public water systems above the EPA's lifetime health advisory within 20 miles of Gowen Field," said Borders.

Mountain Home Air Force Base also tested positive for PFAS, but like Gowen Field, none of the contaminants were found in drinking water.

