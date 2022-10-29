Car crash sparks fire near downtown Spokane

A car crashed into a pole on North Monroe and West Boone Avenue sparking a fire Saturday night. Two victims were rescued.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire crews responded to a car crash on North Monroe and East Boone Avenue Saturday night.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to Spokane Fire Department officials, a car crashed into a telephone pole, trapping two victims and caused the telephone pole to catch on fire.

The victims were extracted from their vehicles and are currently being treated for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.