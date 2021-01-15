Idaho House rejects remote participation amid coronavirus concerns

Rep. Muffy Davis, a paraplegic who has compromised lung function, said she was "incredibly saddened by the lack of compassion" from her fellow lawmakers.

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers in the House have rejected a request from one of its members to allow her and others to participate remotely due to her being at increased risk of serious illness or death from the coronavirus.

The House voted 49-11 with 10 absent on Friday to reject the request from Democrat Muffy Davis of Ketchum. Davis said remote participants would have to be visible to other lawmakers during votes.

Davis was paralyzed in a skiing accident three decades ago that she says has resulted in compromised lung function. She had asked to be allowed to participate as a lawmaker from a remote location within the city limits of Boise, rather than on the House floor or committee rooms.

“I am incredibly saddened by the lack of compassion, by the lack of empathy shown by my Republican colleagues,” Davis said following the vote. “COVID-19 is a serious threat to my health. … I want to do this job and work safely, just as many healthy state employees and private businesses already do. But those across the aisle don’t seem to recognize that. A person’s health and welfare shouldn’t be partisan, and yet, here we are."

Although the Idaho Statehouse is in Boise, which has enacted a mask mandate, the governor's office says that the Capitol operates on its own rules and masks are not mandatory for lawmakers and others in the building. Masks and facial coverings have been proven to greatly reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Davis and Rep. Sue Chew, a Boise Democrat with a reduced immune system due to diabetes 2, have filed a lawsuit arguing that the lack of precautions to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the Idaho Legislature leaves them at risk of dying.

Lawmakers who opposed participating remotely say it's not an appropriate way to represent constituents.

