House OKs Idaho higher education budget of $643M

BOISE, Idaho — The House on Wednesday approved the $643 million budget for Idaho’s colleges and universities.

The House voted 46-22 to approve the budget for Boise State University, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho.

Opponents of the budget wanted cuts for what they said were the schools teaching critical race theory, a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Last year, the same budget was cut $2.5 million.

Republican Rep. Ron Nate wanted cuts this year as well, saying the schools were creating an atmosphere where students "are getting diverted from their education, and trying to become activists on whatever liberal policies may be out there.”

But backers of this year’s budget said the schools were responsive to the Legislature’s concerns, and the $2.5 million cut from last year wasn’t added back in this year. The schools have a standing invitation to lawmakers to visit the schools and investigate for themselves.

“This is a good budget, and we need to fund our universities,” said Republican Rep. Megan Blanksma. “They have made a commitment to following the guidelines, policies and rules that the state has set forward.”

