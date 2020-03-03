Idaho bill aimed at abortion funding heads to Senate

Federal and state law already ban public funding for abortion except in circumstances, like a pregnancy resulting from rape or incest or endangers the woman's life.

BOISE, Idaho — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions is headed to the Senate.

The House voted Tuesday to approve the measure that is expected by both backers and opponents to be challenged in federal court if it becomes law.

Federal and state law already ban public funding for abortion except in certain circumstances, such as when a pregnancy results from rape or incest or endangers the pregnant woman’s life.

But health care providers who perform abortions can receive public funding for other medical services.