x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

capitol-watch

Idaho bill aimed at abortion funding heads to Senate

Federal and state law already ban public funding for abortion except in circumstances, like a pregnancy resulting from rape or incest or endangers the woman's life.
Credit: Larry Gebert

BOISE, Idaho — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions is headed to the Senate. 

The House voted Tuesday to approve the measure that is expected by both backers and opponents to be challenged in federal court if it becomes law. 

Federal and state law already ban public funding for abortion except in certain circumstances, such as when a pregnancy results from rape or incest or endangers the pregnant woman’s life. 

But health care providers who perform abortions can receive public funding for other medical services. 

The bill seeks to cut off that funding. 

MORE: Idaho bill would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed

RELATED: Idaho lawmaker comment seen as threat to Planned Parenthood