House approves $175M in emergency rental help for Idaho residents

The House on Friday approved $175 million in emergency rental assistance as people struggle to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers voted 59-8 on Friday to approve the money that also requires approval from the Senate, plus Republican Gov. Brad Little's signature.

The money is part of the nearly $900 million the state received under then-President Donald Trump's coronavirus rescue bill signed into law in December.