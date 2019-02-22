BOISE, Idaho — Legislation intended to make more public who is donating to candidates and political causes in Idaho has been put on hold after a diverse array of nonprofit groups complained it would force them to reveal their donors.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 6-0 on Friday to hold onto the bill for possible amendments after Republican Sen. Patti Anne Lodge made the request after previously arguing in favor of the bill she sponsored.

Right to Life of Idaho, the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and the Idaho Freedom Foundation were among those saying the legislation could cause donations to dry up if the proposed legislation became law.

The groups suggested portions of the bill be changed to exempt nonprofits from having to report donors.