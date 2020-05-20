Caldwell farmers' market reopens with some restrictions

While the market in Indian Creek Plaza was open for business, guidelines were put in place to protect vendors and shoppers.

CALDWELL, Idaho — As more and more Idaho businesses reopen, so too are farmers' markets.

On Tuesday, more than 20 vendors set up shop in Caldwell's Indian Creek Plaza for the Farm to Fork Farmers' Market.

While the market was open for business, guidelines were put in place to protect vendors and shoppers.

Masks and social distancing were strongly encouraged. Organizers also set up multiple hand-sanitizing stations.

Anyone who appeared to be sick would not be allowed into the market, organizers said.

But restrictions aside, organizers say this is just what is need to help kickstart the local economy.

"Especially having a venue that is safe for them," said Destination Caldwell CEO Keri Smith-Sigman. "We are proud of what we've been able to put together. Our team has worked so hard, our farmers have been working so hard. So this is a big deal for us to be able to start that."

While goods and produce are back, concerts have been canceled through the end of the month. The Farm to Fork Farmers' Market will take place each Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until mid-October.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus