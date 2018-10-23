BOISE — After defeating the Colorado State Rams on the blue Friday night, some of the Broncos took time out of their busy schedule to go against another opponent -- bullying.

October is National Bully Prevention Month.

As part of the Broncos Versus Bullying campaign, Monday morning several football players paid a visit to students over at Pierce Park Elementary School in Boise, to help bring anti-bullying awareness to the students.

They tell us their mission is to positively impact, influence and inspire future generations to treat people the right way.

“The main message is to treat people with respect,” said Winston Venable, Player Development Coordinator. “Also, we just wanted to bring awareness of what bullying is and what it looks like and how to respond to it, and just try to create an environment that doesn't stand for that and really come up with a code the teachers and kids can try to live by.”

The Broncos have already stopped at a few elementary and middle schools around the Treasure Valley for this campaign.

© 2018 KTVB