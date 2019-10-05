NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Human remains found along the Snake River are those of a young woman who disappeared more than a year ago, the coroner has confirmed.

Shawnta Pankey, 25, went missing April 15, 2018, under what the sheriff's office called suspicious circumstances.

A human skull and other bones were spotted in the water and on the bank of the Snake River near Buffalo Eddy on the Snake River Sunday. Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua Hall identified the remains as Pankey Thursday evening.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Shawnta’s family," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials have not released how Pankey died. Sheriff Doug Giddings told KTVB last year that he had been unable to rule out foul play in the woman's disappearance.

Pankey's boyfriend told investigators she had been at Pine Bar the day she disappeared, and was last seen walking along the Salmon River. Her family told authorities that it was out of character for her to not be in contact with them.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jerry Johnson.