x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Boise's Gowen Field no longer in the running for F-35A mission

Boise was one of five cities across the country that were finalists for the F-35A mission.
Credit: KTVB
Gowen Field hosted dozens of F-15s from Mountain Home Air Force Base in 2015 while MHAFB's runway was under construction.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise announced on Tuesday afternoon that Gowen Field is no longer being considered for the F-35A mission.

Boise was one of five cities across the country that were finalists for the F-35A mission. However, the possibility of Gowen Field getting F-35A jets was controversial as some residents were worried that the sound of the F-35As would force people to move away from Gowen Field and would negatively impact those with PTSI.

An environmental impact report found that 272 households and more than 600 residents would be directly affected by noise from the jets.

"I remain firm in my commitment to not invest tax dollars in pushing for a new mission at Gowen Field that may have a negative environmental impact on our residents," Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. "I am fully supportive of and deeply grateful for the important work the members of the United States Military do every day to serve and protect our country."

Currently, there is an ongoing A-10 mission at Gowen Field with the Idaho Air National Guard. According to the City of Boise, that mission is expected to continue through 2030.

RELATED: Fighter jets could fly lower in Idaho, Nevada and Oregon

RELATED: Should Boise host F-35A jets? Comment period extended

RELATED: Possibility of F-35A mission at Boise's Gowen Field sparks community debate