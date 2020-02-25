Boise's Gowen Field no longer in the running for F-35A mission

Boise was one of five cities across the country that were finalists for the F-35A mission.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise announced on Tuesday afternoon that Gowen Field is no longer being considered for the F-35A mission.

Boise was one of five cities across the country that were finalists for the F-35A mission. However, the possibility of Gowen Field getting F-35A jets was controversial as some residents were worried that the sound of the F-35As would force people to move away from Gowen Field and would negatively impact those with PTSI.

An environmental impact report found that 272 households and more than 600 residents would be directly affected by noise from the jets.

"I remain firm in my commitment to not invest tax dollars in pushing for a new mission at Gowen Field that may have a negative environmental impact on our residents," Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. "I am fully supportive of and deeply grateful for the important work the members of the United States Military do every day to serve and protect our country."