BOISE -- Two men were hospitalized after their pickup truck flipped on Interstate 84 east of Mountain Home Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:37 p.m. at milemarker 113, near the exit to Hammett.

According to Idaho State Police 43-year-old Abdelkarim Ouso of Boise was headed west in a Ford F150 when he drove off the left shoulder. Ouso overcorrected, driving back onto the highway and rolling the truck.

Ouso was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, while his passenger, 33-year-old Alhadi Ahmed of Boise, was airlifted to the same hospital.

Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts, police say.

The crash blocked the right lane of travel for about an hour.

© 2018 KTVB