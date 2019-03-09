BOISE, Idaho — The signage for Boise State's ExtraMile Arena sign will now go up on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

The sign will be eight feet high and 43 feet long and is the first of four signs to be bolted into the university's basketball arena.

Image National, a local Treasure Valley business, built the sign from recycled aluminum and used efficient energy during the construction process.

The ExtraMile Concenience Stores, LLC branding will be visible in multiple locations throughout the Treasure Valley, as twenty-two Jacksons Food Stores are set to change to the new brand.

ExtraMile is described by Boise State as a "joint venture" between Chevron, USA Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores Inc.

The deal for the naming rights for the arena was announced back in May, and Boise State will make $8.4 million over the 15-year deal.

The first Jacksons store to undergo this transformation will be in Caldwell this October.

