Boise sports bars prep for large Super Bowl Sunday crowds

"We are actually splitting our bar into two sides," said Amanda Jennings, bar manager at McLeary's Pub.

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. While many people are getting ready to host Super Bowl parties at home, Boise businesses are also gearing up for the big game.

Some local sports bars are pulling out all the stops to make sure fans have a place to watch the game. One of those bars in McLeary's Pub.

“Usually we’re really busy," said bar manager Amanda Jennings. "It kind of comes in waves because people like to go to their friend’s parties and stuff but people usually end up here at halftime. So especially at halftime we get pretty slammed.”

Whether you're a 49ers fan, a Chiefs fan, or a fan of the commercials, McLeary's has it covered on game day.

“We are decorating our bar," Jennings said. "We are actually splitting our bar into two sides. We’re gonna have a 49ers side and a Kansas City side so it should be pretty fun. We’re also going to have football bingo for all the commercials.”

The bar will also have a catered food spread and multiple drink specials.

The Crescent Bar is also gearing up for fans on Sunday.

It also has multiple drink and food specials, including a special Super Bowl burger.

“We have Bratwurst and mac n’ cheese specials,” said server Craig Phillips.

The bar expects a pretty big crowd to watch its 34 TVs, including three big screens.

“This is my first year [working] here for Super Bowl Sunday. I hear this place gets packed,” Phillips said.

Both bars say the atmosphere for Super Bowl Sunday is always fun.