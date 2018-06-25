If you floated the Boise River this past weekend or went for a jog along the Greenbelt this morning, you may have seen overflowing trash cans at the takeout in Ann Morrison Park and deflated rafts discarded by the river.

The trash is beginning to pile up and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department is urging river users to clean up after themselves.

"We've tripled the amount of trash cans located at the takeout and then there are dozens of trash cans located just feet away,” said Parks and Rec spokeswoman Bonnie Shelton. ‘We're really hoping people will do their part, and if they see one can that's full they'll maybe walk a few feet farther to another along the Greenbelt."

Shelton says the department is working around the clock trying to make sure the parks stay clean, but citizens also need to do their part.

Maintenance teams are now working seven days a week and crews are coming through the area on an hourly basis to clean trash cans and make sure they're not filling up.

The department has also increased the amount of trash cans in the area.

