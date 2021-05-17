Boise River flows increasing this week

Flows are around 700 cubic feet per second at the Glenwood Bridge gauging station and will increase to approximately 1,900 cfs over the next three days.

BOISE, Idaho — Government officials say flows on the Boise River will increase Monday to help migrating salmon.

The Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will increase flows downstream of Lucky Peak Dam to assist salmon migration in the lower Snake and Columbia rivers.

Currently, Boise River flows are around 700 cubic feet per second (cfs) at the Glenwood Bridge gauging station and will increase to approximately 1,900 cfs over a three-day period.

Flows will increase around 500 cfs on Monday, May 17, 500 cfs on Tuesday, May 18, and 200 cfs on Wednesday, May 19.

Officials caution that the river will be running faster and higher than in recent weeks and water temperatures are still very cold. Be careful when recreating near the river.

Flows will remain at these higher levels through May and then return to normal mid-summer irrigation levels of approximately 700 cfs.