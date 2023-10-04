Boise Police Department warns of 'shoulder surfing' thieves

It's a new trick thieves are utilizing to steal credit cards.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is alerting the public to a new tactic thieves use to steal credit cards.

Police said thieves are standing close to customers making purchases and watching them enter their PINs. After seeing the PIN, thieves will then cause a distraction and steal the credit card.

"It's important to stay vigilant and be aware of your surroundings when you're shopping, police said. "Protect your PIN and make sure you have your card when you leave the store."

The Boise Police advise people who think they are victims of the crime to check their cards for fraud and to report it immediately.

Their social media post below:

Shoulder Surfing…it’s nothing new but thieves are back at it again with some new tricks. We’re seeing thieves standing... Posted by Boise Police Department on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.