Boise Planning and Zoning considering changes to a popular trailhead

Plans also include public restrooms, bike racks, drinking fountains, trash cans and landscaping.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Parks and Recreation Department plans to build a new access drive and a 26-space parking lot at Harrison Hollow.



Plans also include public restrooms, bike racks, drinking fountains, trash cans and landscaping.

That proposal would require a variance from landscape design standards, and a reduced setback for the proposed service drive.

Parks and Rec Director Doug Holloway told KTVB he expects the variance to be approved. He said this project has been in the works for years and went through a thorough public process. Construction could begin this summer. It is being paid for by impact fees.

This is off of Bogus Basin Road just north of Hill Road.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.