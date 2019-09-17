BOISE, Idaho — A house fire in Boise now is under control.

The fire broke out around 4:10 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of South Vista Avenue near Nez Perce Street.

The Boise Fire Department is on scene. Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen.

No one was home at the time, however firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the home.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the northbound lanes of Vista are closed, but one southbound lane is open. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.