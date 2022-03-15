Boise's Golden Wheel Drive-in reopens after family death

The owner of the popular Boise fast food restaurant passed away about a month ago.

BOISE, Idaho — The Golden Wheel Drive-in has been perched along Fairview Avenue in Boise for six decades.

“My parents bought the golden wheel in April of 1977, the Golden Wheel has been operating since the early 60's,” said Terri Desaro, who grew up working at the popular fast-food restaurant.

Her baby brother Bink took it over about seven years ago. Then about a month ago, he passed away.

“Really devastated obviously, just very, very sad and trying to put one foot in front of the other and just continue on and honor him by continuing the legacy of the Golden Wheel Drive-in,” Desaro said.

Now the family is coming together to honor Bink, and their dad who also died seven years ago, by continuing the legacy of the Golden Wheel Drive-in. They reopened the popular fast-food restaurant last week.

“My older brother Jim and my nephew Jason and my mom and several other family members are all pitching in,” Desaro said.

She adds, they're worried.

“The price that they have to pay for wages has risen,” Desaro said. “They've had to raise their prices and I don't know if people are willing to pay that so they're doing their best to keep it up and running at this time.”

She told KTVB, being at the Golden Wheel makes the loss of Bink that much more difficult.

“It's really hard to be in there and I think for some employees they're having a difficult time coming back,” Desaro said. “For my mom though, she's absolutely devastated by this loss, she's not the kind of person who can just sit at home, who can wallow in all of the sadness, she has to stay busy and she says for her right now this is the best medicine for her and I know for other family members too.”

She went on to say they're grateful for all of the community support.

