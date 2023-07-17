Boise gas prices falling

Boise gas prices are falling, but the national average seems to be rising by 3.4 cents in the last week.

Boise gas prices have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy's survey of 216 stations, the cheapest in Boise was priced at $3.61 per gallon Sunday. Those prices are 10.1 cents per gallon lower than last month and 139.1 cents lower than last year.

But, the national average of gas has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week even though the national average is down 1.6 cents from a month ago.

Watch more Local News: