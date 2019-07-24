BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Dave Bieter announced Wednesday that the city is investing $563,000 in 14 neighborhoods across the city.

It's all part of the City of Boise’s Neighborhood Investment Program

In all, the city has approved 20 capital projects that are funded for fiscal year 2020. Most of the projects were requested by neighborhood associations.

The mayor announced the projects during a ceremony at Magnolia Park in northwest Boise, which was awarded $84,000 for a park shelter.

"Boise’s neighborhoods are a key component of our city’s success,” said Bieter. “Our Neighborhood Investment Program and Energize Our Neighborhoods provides the opportunity for impactful resident engagement to understand and help bring to fruition their vision for a vibrant neighborhood. These projects are great examples of those partnerships.”

Since the inception of the Neighborhood Investment Program in 1994, more than $8.3 million has been allocated to support neighborhood projects.