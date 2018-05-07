Charcoal Fire at Lucky Peak BLM crews fought the Charcoal Fire at Lucky Peak on Wednesday evening. 01 / 12 BLM crews fought the Charcoal Fire at Lucky Peak on Wednesday evening. 01 / 12

BOISE - The Bureau of Land Management said multiple resources were being used to fight a brush fire at Lucky Peak Wednesday evening.

The Charcoal Fire threw up a column of smoke visible for miles and was burning 20-plus acres across from the Barclay Bay area.

BLM Fire Information Officer Jared Jablonski said the fire was burning in an area inaccessible by road, so the agency was using air resources to attack the fire. The Ada County Sheriff's Office was also assisting with boats.

