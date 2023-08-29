Treasure Valley residents should be 'Bear Aware' entering fall

As fall approaches, Idaho Fish and Game is giving tips to Treasure Valley residents to help keep themselves safe when it comes to bear encounters.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is cautioning residents in southwest Idaho of the potential dangers that black bears pose as the summer season ends.

IDFG says while appearances don't happen every day, black bears still periodically show up in neighborhoods next to wildlands. This is because the animals' natural food source begins to dwindle and they begin searching for more food.

"When we do have black bears make their way into town, it often happens as we get into September," Southwest Regional Wildlife Manager Ryan Walrath said in a press release. "When and whether we see bears in town partially depends on the availability of natural food sources in the surrounding mountains and foothills."

IDFG said they experience less reports of the bears when there is a good berry crop, but might receive more calls when it isn't a good year.

According to the Idaho Fish and Game's website, in Idaho, there are 20,000 to 30,000 black bears located throughout the forests and foothills.

During the fall, bears are preparing for their winter hibernation, and on average, black bears can gain as much as 30 pounds per week. When their natural food is limited and they roam into urban areas, the food is human-sourced items like pet food, bird feeders, backyard fruits, and garbage cans and dumpsters.

"In any case, particularly if you live in a place like the Boise Foothills, it's wise to prepare for the possibility that black bears could venture into your community looking to score an easy meal, and to proactively make your neighborhood less attractive to bears," Walrath said. "If homeowners make changes to their behavior before a bear becomes habituated to human food sources, it almost always results in better outcomes for both people in their community and the bear."

They continue to say that almost all cases that involve bear conflict revolve around human behavior. Some cases involve carelessly handling food and garbage.

Here are some recommendations to help keep you safe:

Remove bird feeders between April and November

Feed pets inside

Put garbage cans out in the morning and not overnight

Keep coolers, refrigerators, and freezers inside

Idaho Fish and Game says if these steps are followed, the bear might pay a couple more visits but will lose interest because there will no food.

Residents who have any bear problems are urged to call Idaho Fish and Game.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.