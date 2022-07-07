Apparent drowning victim recovered from the Boise River

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office located the body of an apparent drowning victim in the upper South Fork of the Boise River near the Boise National Forest.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — Elmore County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) received a report of a possible drowning in the upper South Fork of the Boise River near the Boise National Forest on July 1.

ECSO, Pine Featherville EMS, Elmore County Search and Rescue as well as a Saint Luke's Air Ambulance, responded to the incident.

Search and Rescue began attempting to locate the victim, a 44-year-old man, who’s name has not been disclosed at this time. The man had attempted to rescue a dog that was in distress due to the swift current, ultimately, the man and the dog had gone under, according to ECSO.

Search and Rescue efforts continued for the next four days and involved using boats, drones, and searching the riverbank by foot.

On July 4, ECSO was able to locate the body of the victim approximately half a mile down river from where he had gone under. They were able to get the body of the man out of the water with assistance from Ada County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and he was transferred to the Elmore County Coroner.

ECSO would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search and their time to assist in helping find closure for the victim's family.

ECSO would like to remind people of the danger of recreation along the river with the fast current and debris that make for unsafe conditions in the South Fork of the Boise River.

