Antiques Roadshow coming to Idaho Botanical Garden

The roadshow will make a visit on Tuesday, May 31 for an all-day appraisal event.

BOISE, Idaho — The Antiques Roadshow will be coming to Boise on May 31 and will make a stop at the Idaho Botanical Garden.

The show is one of PBS's most-watched ongoing series, with this summer being the 27th production tour.

"The magic of a roadshow event is the serendipitous moments captured by our cameras, and we're ready to discover Boise's treasures during our day at Idaho Botanical Garden," said Marsha Bemko, the executive producer for the series.

At every appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from the leading auction houses and independent dealers in the country. Ticketed guests are invited to bring two items to be appraised.

Admission to the show is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Tickets won't be available at the door.

Fans of the show can enter to win one pair of free tickets per household by entering the 2022 Antiques Roadshow Sweepstakes, which opens today.

To maintain health and safety, all production events will follow the Antiques Roadshow COVID-19 policies, with most of the appraisals and filming to take place outdoors. Event requirements could change based on CDC recommendations.

People can learn more about the sweepstakes and see a complete list of entry rules, here.

The deadline for entry is Monday, March 21, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

For more information on Antiques Roadshow events, people can visit the show's FAQ page or call 888-762-3749.

