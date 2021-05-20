Ada County coroner holds memorial to ‘remember the forgotten’

Dotti Owens says the goal is to provide a respectful final resting place for those who have been forgotten.

BOISE, Idaho — The 4th annual "Remembering the Forgotten" memorial was held in Meridian Thursday.



Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens says every year multiple individuals come through the office who either have no next of kin, are unable to find next of kin, or they've been abandoned by family for one reason or another. So the goal is to provide a respectful final resting place for those who have been forgotten.



"We partnered with Cloverdale Funeral Home and they donated a crypt for the county so that we can inter these cremains every year,” Owens said. “Once we've determined that there's no legal next of kin and they go through the public administration process through the treasurer's office, once that individual is cremated by that on-call funeral home, those cremains are then transported back to our office where we have custody until we inter them."



The event was presented by the Cloverdale Funeral Home and the Ada County Coroner's office at the Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: