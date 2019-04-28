BOISE, Idaho — Road construction projects are affecting dozens of businesses along State Street and the Ada County Highway District now hopes to encourage more people to stop and shop there.

Currently, ACHD crews are working in the area of State and Collister. Last year, crews worked for months around Veterans Memorial Parkway and State Street.

During both projects, KTVB reported on businesses that experienced massive declines in sales.

Starting on Monday, and continuing through May 10, ACHD and 29 businesses are teaming up for the "Shop State" campaign.

When shopping at those stores, use #ShopState on your social media posts and you will be entered into a drawing to win prizes.

Drawings will take place at the end of each business day - Monday through Friday.

MORE: State and Collister construction causing headaches for drivers, businesses