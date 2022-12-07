Gov. Little, Stanton International talk future of abortion care in Idaho

The event entitled, 'Supporting Women In An Abortion-Free Idaho' featured comments from Gov. Little about challenges that need to be addressed.

BOISE, Idaho — The conversation about the future of reproductive care in Idaho continues as the countdown to new abortion laws closes in on about 45 days. The changing of Idaho's abortion laws now puts focus on centers like Stanton International, a provider that does not offer abortions. Instead, they tout life affirming care. This week, Stanton held an event called 'Supporting Women In An Abortion-Free Idaho.’ Stanton Chief Operations Officer Danielle Versluys detailed the conversation local leaders are having.

“We brought the community together, faith leaders, community leaders and lawmakers to discuss and get our minds together about how we, as a community and as a state, can support women in a state where abortion will soon be illegal. How we can walk through it with women through an unexpected pregnancy and beyond and take care of them, support them, and empower them to make the right choice for their family and to embrace life with that child,” Versluys said.

With abortion care from providers like Planned Parenthood coming to an end, there are community questions about what a provider like Stanton will do if a woman comes in needing an emergency abortion.

“We don't even blink,” Versluys said. “We’ve had this happen before and we have women come in and say, I think that I need an emergency abortion. My doctor said, or I don't know what's happening, and we immediately connect them with a doctor who will value their life and the life of their baby and treat them both as patients and do the utmost to save the life of that mom and of the baby.”

Idaho Governor Brad Little shared his thoughts at the Stanton event in a video message. He touched on the changing laws and the challenges ahead.

“Our work has only started. We fully acknowledge the monumental moment in our nation's history means we must confront what we know will be growing needs for women and families in the months and years ahead. We absolutely must come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies, families, churches, charities, local and state government. And you, the supporters stand ready to lift them up and help them and their families,” Little said in the video message.

So, how does Stanton envision their role in Idaho in a post Roe era?

“Our biggest challenge is going to be to make sure that women know about Stanton and that is why we brought together all these community leaders to say, you need to spread the word, too, and let them know about the work of Stanton. Not only are we asking them to support the work we do and to bring volunteer, to give, to support and sustain the work we do, but also we need to the information about Stanton to get out to the women who are facing these unexpected or challenging pregnancies,” Versluys said.