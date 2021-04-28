Filer couple goes viral for COVID-19 vaccine celebration photos

For the Knutsons, their 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle has always been there for their family. So taking it out for a spin to celebrate getting vaccinated only made sense.

FILER, Idaho — Coronavirus vaccines have been given to Idahoans since the middle of December and it didn't take long for obligatory celebration photos of people getting their vaccination to lose their novelty, much like COVID-19 itself.

However, one Filer, Idaho, couple is getting some recognition on social media for their vaccination.

For Gerald and Twila Knutson, their 1964 two-door sport coupe Chevrolet Chevelle was their full-time family car. When their children grew up, they used it at their wedding. The couple also celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with the old Chevy, they told The 208.

So when it came time to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, the "classic" had to make an appearance.

The couple was supposed to get their second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Wednesday.

The Knutsons said they can't wait to get back to cruising and bringing the Chevelle back out to car shows.

Gerald added that after being restored and reupholstered twice, the Chevelle and its 53 years of memories, he thinks the car might be in better shape than they are.