Crutches wanted: Primary Health launches donation drive

Aluminum, a key component for making crutches, is in short supply.

BOISE, Idaho — In October, Primary Health urgent care director Dr. Derek Hamblin started noticing his clinic was running out of crutches to provide to patients with leg injuries.

"When this first happened to me, I called all our neighboring clinics, all our pharmacies, and I called Norco, and we couldn't find any," Hamblin said. "We've talked to our supplier, and they told us they're looking at shortages and difficulties getting crutches through mid-2022," Hamblin said. "This is something we need to do something about now."

In a news release, Primary Health said medical suppliers, online vendors and secondhand stores have been sold out for weeks, with no clear date on when crutches may return to store shelves.

A big reason new crutches are in short supply is a shortage of aluminum, the metal commonly used in the manufacture of modern crutches.

According to Alumeco Group, a global aluminum wholesaler, increased construction, increased investment in green technologies and a production cut in China are all factors in the aluminum shortage. China produces about 58% of the world's aluminum and about 80% of the world's magnesium, which is used to harden aluminum.

Now Hamblin and other physicians at Primary Health are seeking donations.

"This has been a difficult time for all of us, and this is an opportunity for those who can help to donate crutches to others," said Dr. David Peterman, MD, a pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Group.

Hamblin said urgent care teams have "turned over every stone in their search for more crutches."

"It may go without saying, but crutches play an important role in helping someone with an injury remain mobile, so they can get around the house, go to work, pick up their kids from school, and perform other daily tasks without reinjuring themselves," he said.

Hamblin said Primary Health wants people who have crutches, but aren't using them, to bring them in, "so we can evaluate 'em, fix 'em, and clean them up" so the crutches can be distributed to patients who need them.

Primary Health Medical Group will begin taking donations on Friday, Nov. 12. Crutches should be clean and in good condition. The most-needed size is Adult 45" to 53" -- that's the size for those 5' 5" to 5' 10" tall.

Here are the Primary Health drop-off locations:

Overland Clinic

8971 W. Overland Rd., Boise

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Administration building in Garden City

10482 W. Carlton Bay Drive

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Nampa Garrity Clinic

1375 N. Happy Valley Rd.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Primary Health staff will sanitize the crutches, perform any minor repairs, and distribute them to Primary Health clinics, where they will be given to patients at no cost. The donation drive will continue until crutches are once again available through purchase through medical supply companies and other vendors.