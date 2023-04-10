Controversial PAC ad draws criticism in Boise mayoral race

A controversial campaign spot appears to frame Mayor McLean as an extremist for supporting LGBTQ communities.

BOISE, Idaho — An attack ad by an outside political action committee (PAC) drew criticism from both major candidates in the Boise mayoral race.

The ad was created by the Building Industry Group of the Treasure Valley, a PAC that supports Republican-backed candidate Mike Masterson. It attacks current Myor Lauren McLean for promoting an "extremist socialist agenda."

The ad includes an image of McLean marching in a Pride parade, appearing to label her support for LGBTQ rights as "extremist." This framing sparked a backlash from across the political spectrum.

Masterson quickly distanced himself from the ad and said, "I had nothing to do with their creation and I do not condone them." He added that the ads "do not reflect my values" and "strongly disavows them."

McLean also condemned negative attacks in general.

"Boiseans aren't interested in relitigating the same old grudges and old elections," she said in a social media post.

The controversial ad has since been re-edited, but the incident highlights the increasing role of outside spending in local races. More third-party ads are likely with just 34 days until the Nov. 7 election.

KTVB will host a debate between Masterson and McLean on Oct. 24. The candidates will have an opportunity to address issues directly important to voters in Boise before election day.

