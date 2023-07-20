A Boise nonprofit has a new idea for downtown bars: Vending machines stocked with Narcan

While naloxone is available in Idaho, stigmas around paperwork and data collection concern some Idahoans. The new project aims to fix that.

BOISE, Idaho — Saving lives is the crux of a new nonprofit out of Boise -- The Boise Seal Project is working to get naloxone, or Narcan, into the community to reverse opioid overdoses.

What Jake Danney with the Boise Seal Project wants is mounted vending machines in bathrooms that contain naloxone -- and stand up vending machines are easily accessible.

Danney, Fel Quinn and Amanda Quinn are working to get free or low-cost naloxone into community spaces. The team has found there is a stigma around even getting naloxone, part of that involves paperwork some organizations ask people to fill out to get it. Vending machines help eliminate that, the project says.

“You don't have to give a list of personal information like your full name and your birthday address so that it removes some of the fear that people might have. They don't want to be put on a list or seen as someone who possibly uses. They just want to have the resources in their pocket ready to go in case they come across somebody who needs it. So I think just having that -- Breaking the stigma, having it in public spaces at a low cost or free would be amazing for this community,” Fel Quinn said.

A big idea: get the vending machines into high traffic areas like the Boise downtown bars.

Ted Challenger operates a collection of popular spots in downtown Boise. He was approached by the Boise Seal Project about getting machines in his venues just this week.

“Seems like everybody knows somebody that has been affected by fentanyl,” Challenger said. “This can help save a life... I'll give them space in my bars just try to sell this and get this distributed. I don't think many people know this is available.”

Awareness is a major project for the Seal Team because they’ve found people just don’t want to touch the subject. That’s created unknowns about naloxone, a drug that is safe, effective, and saves lives.

“You'll notice them and be like, 'well, wait, what is this?' Hopefully that will catch an eye to be like, 'I've never seen this before.' Maybe that will help spread the word as well. Within the next three weeks to a month, you'll see these things popping up,” Danney said.

The opioid crisis and deaths from fentanyl are becoming more common that it is also becoming personal for many people.

“People know about it. I've seen them. There was a body found in the alley here one day, and we watched the video and there was a guy in the alley... He did something up in his nose, circled two times and he just fell dead. That's how quick it was. It left an impression on me. So to have this, to save someone's life... I want to educate the young people that that's available,” Challenger said.

Danney said he has lost people close to him from overdoses that could have likely been prevented.

“When I heard the Quinns wanted to do this, I immediately backed it. And I have clients through downtown such as Ted Challenger and people I know that I work with, and I thought, 'why not have them get their foot in the door?' They are doing amazing. They want to change not only the laws and the system, but help,” Danney said. “I could have still seen my friends if this was available to them, if it was in their pocket, in their house at that party. For me, it was a personal impact.”

Fel Quinn says he knows the naloxone being readily available will help save lives.

“I believe everyone should have one of these in their pocket ready to use. Not everyone knows how easy it is. I think just getting that awareness and education out there can save a lot of lives for sure,” Quinn said.

The CDC confirms naloxone is safe -- it is an opioid antagonist, meaning it blocks opiate receptors. Packing even comes with detailed instructions for administration. The drug will not harm someone if you give it to them and they are not overdosing on an opioid. If they are, it can be the difference between life and death.