BAKER CITY, Ore. -- An Oregon toddler is dead after he was shot Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. at a home on Birch Street in Baker City.

Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the house, and found the two-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The child was rushed to Saint Alphonsus, then airlifted to a hospital in Boise.

The 2-year-old died from his injury in the trauma center at 1:43 p.m. Sunday.

Police have released few details about the shooting, and it's not clear whether the toddler shot himself or was shot by someone else.

The shooting is under investigation by the Baker County Major Crime Team.

The Baker County District Attorney's Office said more information about the case will be released Monday morning. Check back for updates.

