2 killed when small aircraft crashes in Oregon

MILLERSBURG, Oregon — Two people died in a crash while flying in a powered hand glider-type aircraft Friday evening just north of Albany, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Charles Kizer, 57, was flying a North Wing Trike, a two-seater, motorized glider, with Matthew Irish, 49, in the passenger seat when they went down in a field near Deciduous Avenue in town of Millersburg.
People in the area witnessed the crash, and the sheriff's office received a 911 call about it at 8:52 p.m.
Kizer and Irish, both from Albany, were found pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting with the investigation.