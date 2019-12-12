NAMPA, Idaho — Two people were taken to the hospital after the driver of a semi plowed into a car on Interstate 84 Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate, near Nampa.

According to Idaho State Police, the semi hit a Toyota Corolla driven by 55-year-old Michael Stephens of California. Stephen's Toyota then hit another car and spun out of control, sliding across traffic and colliding with a third vehicle.

The semi-truck did not stop, police say. Stephens and the driver of the third car, 62-year-old Vickie Sandvik of Nampa, were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Medical Center in Meridian for treatment.

All three car drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The crash partially blocked I-84 for about an hour.

Troopers are working to identify the driver of the semi that left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-846-7500.