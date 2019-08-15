BOISE, Idaho — Officials say they have a fire under control after it broke out at a gas filling station early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at the Norco facility off of Gowen Road at about 5:15 a.m.

According to officials, employees were handling several empty gas containers when some type of spark or static shock caused them to ignite.

Fire, explosion injures 1 at Norco An explosion and fire at the Norco filling facility sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. An explosion and fire at the Norco filling facility sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. An explosion and fire at the Norco filling facility sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. An explosion and fire at the Norco filling facility sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. An explosion and fire at the Norco filling facility sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. An explosion and fire at the Norco filling facility sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

One employee suffered burns on his arm and leg, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. That person is expected to be OK, according to officials.

The explosion drew a large response of firefighters to the site, but officials say the flames are contained to pallets and did not spread any further. Flames could still be seen leaping from the containers for more than an hour.

Crews allowed the fire to burn itself out, and it was completely extinguished by about 6:45 a.m.