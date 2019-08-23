BOISE, Idaho — One man is dead after a shooting near the Boise State campus early Friday morning.

Boise Police were called out to the 900 block of Belmont Street at 2:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

"The circumstances around how the shooting happened are under investigation," the police department wrote in a tweet.

Investigators are interviewing multiple people at the scene, and are not looking for any "outstanding subjects," according to the police department.

Several homes appear to be blocked off by police tape, but Belmont is open to traffic.

Boise Police say there is no threat to the public. The name of the man who was shot has not been released.

KTVB has a crew at the scene working to gather more information, check back for updates.