PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho - Payette County officials are warning people about the dangers of West Nile Virus after mosquitoes tested positive just north of Payette.

According to the mosquito abatement district there, they plan to increase mosquito surveillance in the area and continue to locate and treat larvae infested waters.

Officials urge you to protect yourself against West Nile by following the "7 D's" to avoid infection:

First - Drain any standing water on your property that may cause mosquitoes and don't over-irrigate.

A warning - Dawn and Dusk are times to avoid outdoors.

Dress appropriately by wearing long sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors.

Defend yourself against mosquitoes by using an insect repellent.

Door and window screens should be in good condition to prevent the bugs from entering your home.

And lastly, District personnel are here to help address mosquito problems you may be experiencing.

