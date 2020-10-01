Two children, one in northern Idaho and the other in eastern Idaho, have died from flu-related causes, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Health officials say they are also investigating a report of another flu-related death of third child in eastern Idaho.

In the last five flu seasons, officials say only one flu-related death involved a child, which makes these cases unusual.

Most deaths having to do with the flu involve older adults, according to Health and Welfare.

"Our hearts go out to the families of these children. This flu strain appears to be impacting some children in Idaho heavily, and we want to make sure that Idahoans are taking precautions to stay safe this flu season," said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director for the department's Division of Public Health, in a press release. "Influenza illness has been increasing in Idaho and around the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted they have seen more pediatric influenza deaths than usual by this time of year. If you or your children are sick with the flu, contact your medical provider; there are medications that can reduce the severity and duration of the illness."

The CDC says this flu season started earlier than normal, and that the Influenza B strain has been circulating more than Influenza A. The B variety may be more severe in children.

Officials recommend getting an annual vaccine to help prevent getting the flu, especially for those who have a higher risk of complication from getting the flu.

