St. Luke's aims to protect kids from medications with lock boxes

Officials say this a new way to help parents protect their children from ingesting dangerous medications not meant for them.



The lock boxes provide families with a safe place to store medications. They are outfitted with a combination lock and help decrease the possibility of children or teens having an accidental or intentional prescription overdose by preventing access to the drugs. More than 20 prescription bottles can be stored in the boxes.



Every year, the Poison Control Center receives more than half-a-million reports of medicine poisoning in children younger than six years old. National statistics indicate that each day, 2,500 teens abuse a prescription pain reliever for the first time. Researchers say 70 percent of children who abuse prescription drugs admit getting them from family or friends.



"Many children and teens will soon be home for summer. Now is an important time to ensure that medications are safely stored out of reach, and expired medications are disposed of properly," said Josie Bryan, St. Luke's Children's Program Coordinator for Pediatric Education & Prevention.



The lock boxes are available for free in all St. Luke's Treasure and Magic Valley pediatric clinics, in St. Luke's emergency departments and select children's behavioral health clinics.