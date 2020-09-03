More Idahoans tested for COVID-19; still no positive cases

A total of 41 people have been tested for the illness, up from 27 people Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has released the latest round of numbers for coronavirus testing and cases in the state.

As of Monday, March 9 there are no positive cases. A total of 41 people have been tested for the illness, up from 27 people Friday.

Of that group, only ten people are still being monitored by the IDHW for possible COVID-19.

The individual risk in the state is low, according to Health and Welfare, but residents are still asked to do their part to avoid spreading illness.

Idahoans should stay home from work or school if they are sick, officials say, as well as frequently wash their hands and cover their mouth and nose with the crook of their elbow or a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

According to NBC News, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. rose to more than 550 Sunday. Twenty-two people have died; 19 in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California.

Although no cases have been confirmed in Idaho, the state is readying for the disease: Gem State lawmakers have approved more than $2 million in funding to respond to coronavirus, and the City of Boise has launched a task force that will work with other state and local agencies to prepare for a potential outbreak.

