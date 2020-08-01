BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is urging Idahoans to test their homes for radon.

Health officials say radon is the second leading of lung cancer in the U.S., behind smoking, causing an estimated 21,000 deaths annually.

In Idaho, two out five homes tested across the state had higher than recommended radon levels.

Living in a home with high radon levels can pose a health risk.

"Because you can't see, taste, or smell radon, people may not realize they have high radon levels in their home or be aware of the health effects," said Megan Larson, Environmental Health Program manager. "The only way to know if you have a radon problem is to test your home."



January is Radon Action Month and the department is trying to raise awareness about the risks of radon.



Radon is an invisible radioactive gas that builds up in homes over time. It forms from natural deposits of uranium and radium in Idaho soils. The gas enters homes and buildings through gaps and cracks in crawl spaces and foundations and has been found in every county in Idaho.



Home radon tests are simple to use and inexpensive to buy.

Visit radonidaho.org to purchase a discounted radon test kit for $9.95, That covers all costs including shipping, handling, and test results.

