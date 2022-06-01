More Idahoans sought mental health services in 2021

"It's going to be a while before it feels like we are doing more than just slowing down the flood."

BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho closes the book on 2021, things are still not quite back to normal.

Mental health has been a big topic during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for mental health resources is increasing in Idaho.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness works to provide support, advocacy, and education for those affected by mental illness.

According to their latest report, 311,000 adults in Idaho have a mental health condition.

"We know that one in four Idahoans will be affected by a mental health diagnosis at some point in their lives," NAMI Idaho Executive Director Beth Markley said.

But NAMI Idaho did see a positive change in 2021.

The group's 2021 report recorded an increase in people taking advantage of mental health resources in Idaho.

"It’s a combination on both of increased access and increased recognition in the problem, but also an increase of the problem itself," Markley said.

In 2021, NAMI Idaho was one of four organizations in Idaho to receive the Cambia Health Foundation grant of $145,000. The grant was able to fund five contract staff members for the first time since 2008 to help expand the group's resources.

"Focusing primarily this year on our peer support programs, we've been able to see a huge increase in utilization of those programs - primarily because there is a need," Markley said.

Although we are headed in the right direction, there is more work to do when it comes to Idahoans' mental health, she added.

"We have a long way to go and there are opportunities to address the issue," Markley said. "It's going to be a while before it feels like we are doing more than just slowing down the flood."

