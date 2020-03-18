'You can still be out in a park:' Boise parks remain open to public amid coronavirus outbreak

Boise has parks, outdoor gyms, playgrounds and 25 miles of Greenbelt all still available for public use.

BOISE, Idaho — Canceling outings and avoiding social contact can be frustrating and difficult amid the spread of coronavirus, but officials are reminding people they can still safely enjoy being outdoors through the City of Trees’ 90-plus public parks.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway is encouraging people to get some fresh air, as long as they stay more than six feet away from others.

“In a time like this, it is really important for people to continue to get out and enjoy what we have right here in Boise with our open space and our park system,” he said. “We just tell folks to practice that social distancing, how they are interacting with other people, and following all the CDC guidelines when it comes to safe interaction with people.”

In addition to the parks themselves, Boise has 25 miles of greenbelt, outdoor gyms, and playgrounds all still available for public use. Together Treasure Valley Dog Island is open as well.

“All of our on and off-leash dog areas are still open,” Holloway said. “So you can take your best friend and use all those facilities.”

Things can get pretty tight in the Foothills trails. Holloway recommends momentarily stepping off the trail if you cross paths with someone.

“If you want to give an elbow bump to somebody as you cross paths on a trail, I think that's certainly appropriate to do so,” he said.

Holloway said the Boise Parks Department is maintaining its restroom facilities as well.

“They do have toilet paper, our custodial folks that manage those supplies have done a great job of making sure we're well-stocked,” he said. “So those are there as well as a lot of disinfectants, hand sanitizers - we've beefed that up at a lot of locations as well.”

There are 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho as of Wednesday morning.

Holloway says that Boise parks will remain open for now.

“I know that there is a call to stay inside and have the least amount of interaction as you possibly can,” he said. “But you can still be out in a park and enjoy the greenery and solitude our park system has to offer.”

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus